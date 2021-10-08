ATTLEBORO — With four players shooting 40 or better on the front side at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Friday, the Dighton-Rehoboth High golf team took a 157-160 victory over Attleboro High in a non-league match.
Jordan Dietz shot a 1-over, co-medalist round of 37, a career low score for the Falcons (11-2) while Ella Rosa also came in with a career-best round of 40 that proved to be the difference in the match.
Brendan Raymond shot a co-medalist round of 37 for the Bombardiers (7-8).
At Pine Oaks CC, Foxboro (4-8) dropped a 152-155 decision to Oliver Ames. Matt Sullivan and Dylan Pother shared Warrior medalist honors with rounds of 38.
- Junior Carol Pignato scored a 36 for 34 points as medalist for Bishop Feehan (9-3) in a 210-204 Catholic Central League loss to Bishtop Stang on the South course at Heather Hill CC.
Dighton-Rehoboth 157, Attleboro 160: D-R scores — Jordan Dietz 37, Mitch Bushell 40, Andrew Machado 40, Ella Rosa 40; AHS scores — Brendon Raymond 37, Parker Sackett 40, Carter Shelton 41, Leo Lombardo 42.
Oliver Ames 152, Foxboro 155: Foxboro scores — Dylan Pothier 38, Matt Sullivan 38, Jack Watts 39, Reese Curreri 40.
Bishop Stang 210, Bishop Feehan 204: BF scores — Carol Pignato 36, Jimmy Kannally 37, Chad Correia 38, John Kane 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.