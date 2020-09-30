SHARON -- Tyler DeMattio made his debut as a member of the North Attleboro High golf team Wednesday in the Rocketeers' 170-183 season-opening Hockomock League loss to Sharon High at the Cape Club of Sharon.
DeMattio, the quarterback for the Rocketeers in football, carded a team medalist round of 5-over-par 41. North hosts the Eagles Thursday at Heather Hill CC.
- At TPC-Boston. the Norton High Lancers (2-2) fell 275-284 to Ashland in a Tri-Valley League match. Aidan Ryan shot a Lancer medalist round of 42.
Sharon 170, North Attleboro 183; NA scores -- Tyler DeMattio 41, Dillon Harding 45, Jake Gaskin 48, Evan Vigorito 49, Sam Gallagher 49.
Ashland 275, Norton 284: Norton scores -- Aidan Ryan 42, Matt Nichols 43, Jack McPartland 44, Brendan Barrett 51, Logan Letourneau 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.