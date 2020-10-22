ATTLEBORO -- Senior Ryan Dow fired an even-par 35, with an eagle on the No. 6 hole at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Thursday, leading the Mansfield High golf team to a 145-168 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
The Hornets (8-1) had four players break 40 on the day with Nate Morreale and Joe Gormley both finishing at 1-over-par 36 on the front side. Dow eagled the 420-yard, par-5 No. 6 hole and then dropped in a birdie putt at the 420-yard, par-4 No. 9 hole.
Brandon Raymond shot a Bombardier medalist round of 3-over-par 38, finishing his round with six straight pars. Additionally, the Bombardiers (4-5) had a contributing score out of all three flights.
Mansfield 145, Attleboro 168: Msf. scores -- Ryan Dow 35, Joe Gormley 36, Nate Morreale 36, Ryan Doherty 38; AHS scores -- Brendan Raymond 38, Parker Sackett 42, Leo Lombardo 44, Dane Holske 44.
