NORTON — Senior Ryan Dow carded a medalist round for a second consecutive day, scoring an even-par 36 on the front side at Norton Country Club Friday in leading the Mansfield High golf team to a 153-173 victory over Oliver Ames High in a Hockomock League match.
Dow had two birdies as one of four Hornets to shoot 40 or better. Mansfield (9-1) returns to the links Monday to meet Franklin.
Mansfield 153, Oliver Ames 173: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 36, Hunter Tang 38, Joe Gormley 39, Nate Morreale 40.
