PLAINVILLE — Junior Ryan Dow started his round on the frontside of the Wentworth Hills CC with bogeys on the very first two holes that he played in representing the Mansfield High golf team.
Then Dow eagled the 488-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole and finished his round with three consecutive birdies in finishing with a glittering 3-under-par score of 32 Tuesday in leading the Hornets to a 146-153 victory over King Philip in the Hockomock League match.
The Hornets (2-0) received a superb even-par round of 35 from junior Jason See, who similarly bogeyed the No. 2 and 3 holes, only to come back with an eagle at No. 5 as well.
Mike Curran, Pat Reardon and Ray Mullin all broke 40 for KP, coming in at 3-over-par 38. Mansfield entertains Sharon Wednesday, while KP next entertains Attleboro Friday.
On the North course of the Heather Hill CC, North Attleboro High senior Jillian Barend carded a 1-under-par medalist round of 35 with three birdies, but Foxboro High took a one-shot margin of victory, 203-204 on matching cards of the No. 5 players.
Foxboro’s Jack Rounds came in with a 42 for Foxboro for the decisive round after both the Warriors and Rocketeers were tied at 151 after the low four scores. Noah Hicks had a Foxboro medalist round of 39.
Barend birdied the No. 4, 8 and 9 holes for North. Barend was within three inches of a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 8 hole, then whistled a shot off the flag pole for a tap-in birdie at No. 9.
At the Cape Club of Sharon, the Bombardiers of Attleboro High (2-1) received medalist rounds of 44 from Brian Houle and Jack Handy to take a 182-183 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match. AHS next visits King Philip Friday.
At the Hillside CC, defending South Coast Conference champion Apponequet gathered a 145-144 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth. Peter Torres took 30 points for the Falcons (2-1), who next host Greater New Bedford Wednesday.
At the New England CC, Matt Brangiforte and Colby Jones had rounds of 43 and 44, respectively, winning their No. 1 and 2 matches as Tri-County (2-1) slipped past Old Colony 51/2-31/2 in a Mayflower League match. Brody Dalzell shot a 46 and halved his No. 3 match, while William Krawzynski won his match at No. 6. The Cougars visit Norfolk Agricultural Thursday.
Tim Saunders came in with a medalist round of 43 at TPC-Boston in leading the Norton High Lancers (2-3) to a 269-305 victory over Millis in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers have a triangular match Wednesday with Dover-Sherborn and Medfield.
Mansfield 146, King Philip 153: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 32, Jason See 35, Nate Morreale 38, Joe Gormley 41; KP scores — Ray Mullin 38, Pat Reardon 38, Mike Curran 38, Mike Matheson 39, Nate Ihley 39.
Foxboro 203, North Attleboro 204: Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 39, Matt Lathrop 40, Dylan Quinn 41, Matt Fossell 41, Jack Rounds 42: NA scores — Jillian Barend 35, Jake Gaskin 41, Justin Strom 42, Brett Dusel 43, Adian Weir 43.
Attleboro 182, Sharon 183: AHS scores — Brian Houle 44, Jack Handy 44, Ben Wood 46, Joe Castelli 48 .
Apponequet 145, Dighton-Rehoboth 144: D-R scores — Peter Torres 30, Mitch Bushell 25, Peter Anghinetti 25, Andrew Machado 22, Ben Horowitz 21, Sam Watts 21; App. scores — Connor Ryan-Burks 28, Neal Godwin 27.
Norton 269, Millis 305: Norton scores — Tim Saunders 43, Dean Santangelo 44, Mastt Nichols 44, jack Buchan 45, Auidan Ryan 46, Mike Belcher 47.
