ATTLEBORO — Ryan Dow delivered an even-par round of 35 on the front side at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Friday in guiding the MIAA Tournament-bound Mansfield High golf team to a 152-169 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Dow had seven pars and one birdie for the Hornets (11-1), who prevailed as Joe Gormley, Nate Morreale, Ava Haggis and Brian See all came in with rounds of 39. Brendan Raymond shot a Bombardier medalist round of 39.
- Matt Fossella carded a Foxboro medalist round of 41, but the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors came up just short in a 170-173 Hockomock League loss to Franklin At Foxborough Country Club. Fossella recorded one birdie and three parts for the Warriors (8-5), who travel to Milford on Thursday.
- Nate Ihley came in with an even-par 35 on the front side in guiding King Philip (7-4) to a 161-165 Hockomock League victory over North Attleboro at Wentworth Hills CC. Ihley knocked down birdie putts at the No. 4 and No. 8 holes for the Warriors. Jake Gaskin came in at 2-over-par 37 for North (7-7), which needs one win to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
{span class=”print_trim”}Mansfield 152, Attleboro 169: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 35, Ava Haggis 39, Brian See 39, Nate Morreale 39, Joe Gormley 39 ; AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 39, Jack Handy 43, Ben Wood 43, Brian Houle 44, .
Franklin 170, Foxboro 173: Foxboro scores — Matt Fossella 41, Dylan Quinn 43, Noah Hicks 44, Jack Rounds 45; Frnk. scores — Jack Patterson 40.
King Philip 161, North Attleboro 165: KP scores — Nate Ihley 36, Kayla Schuberth 41, Mike Matheson 42, Patrick Reardon 42; NA scores — Jake Gaskin 37, Jillian Barend 38, Sam Gallagher 42, Justin Strom 48.
