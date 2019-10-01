REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High golf coach Bill Cute has seen many competitive teams during his time, but by his estimation, Bishop Feehan High could be destined for a state title.
“I saw a performance by a team that can win a state championship, they are incredible,” Cute said at Hillside CC Tuesday after the Shamrocks scored a 193-150 victory over D-R.
Shamrock senior Drew Corcoran shot a 1-over par 36 to secure 34 points, while senior Brendan Mordarski came in with a 2-over-par round of 37 and took 34 points.
Feehan senior co-captain Brendan Mordarski contributed 34 points as he carded a 2-over par 37. Mitch Busell took 28 points for the Falcons.
”Getting 150 points is about as good as we can play,” Cute added. “The reason that we play teams like Bishop Feehan is because of the better competition. Bishop Feehan is a pleasure to watch, there’s a lot of talent there.”
The Shamrocks (6-1) will host Coyle-Cassidy on Wednesday while the Falcons (8-5) will visit Apponequet for an SCC match.
- King Philip stunned once-beaten Franklin 153-163 in a Hockomock League match at Wentworth Hills CC. Senior captain Nate Ihley delivered a 1-under-par medalist round of 24 on the frontside, having birdies at the par-4 No. 3 hole, the par-4 No. 7 hole and the par-3 No. 8 hole. KP (6-3) had 4-over-par rounds of 39 from Pat Reardon and Kayla Schuberth to top Franklin (11-2). The Warriors face Mansfield Thursday.
- At TPC-Boston, Tim Saunders, Mike Belcher and Dean Santangelo all came in with 5-over-par medalist rounds of 41 on the frontside to guide Norton (6-6) to a 260-280 win over Norwood in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers visit Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.
- Attleboro (5-7) took a 177-196 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League match at Segregansett CC. Brian Houle and Brendan Raymond shared medalist honors for the Bombardiers with rounds of 43. AHS meets Mansfield Friday.
- At Foxborough Country Club, Matt Fossella tied for a medalist round of 4-over par 40 to lead Foxboro to a 171-175 Hockomock League victory over Oliver Ames. Fossella carded six par on his round while Noah Hicks scored a 42 for Foxboro (7-4), who will travel to Sharon on Thursday.
- Tri-County scored a 6-3 victory over Norfolk Agricultural in a Mayflower League match at New England CC. Juniors Brody Dalzell and William Krawzynski shot 6-over-par co-medalist rounds of 42, winning their respective No. 3 and 4 matches for the Cougars. Bryce Dalzell at No. 5 and Colin McDermott, won his first varsity match at No. 6 prevailed for the Cougars (6-2-1), who participate at the MIAA State Vocational Schools Tournament Wednesday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (1-8) suffered a 101-76 loss to Bourne in a South Coast Conference match. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 42 and took 25 points.
Bishop Feehan 193, Dighton-Rehoboth 150: BF scores — Drew Corcoran 34, Brendan Mordarski 34, Dan Mills 32, Chad Correia 31, Drew Payson 31, Brad Gillen 31; D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 28, Andrew Machado 27, Ben Horowitz 26, Peter Torres 25, Peter Anghinetti 24, Dylan Walsh 20.
King Philip 153, Franklin 163: KP scores — Nate Ihley 34, Kayla Schuberth 39, Pat Reardon 39, Jared Curran 41.
Norton 260, Norwood 280: Norton scores — Dean Santangelo 41, Mike Belcher 41, Tim Saunders 41, Aidan Ryan 43, jack Buchan 46, Matt Nichols 48
Foxboro 171, Oliver Ames 175: Foxboro scores — Matt Fossella 40, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Quinn 44, Matt Lathrop 45; OA scores — Tate Hadges 40.
Attleboro 177, Taunton 196: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 43, Brian Houle 43, Jack Handy 44, Ben Wood 49.
Bourne 101, Seekonk 76: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 25, Jack Tortolani 19, Jacob Rulon 17, Jake Rose 8, Evan Fasteson 4, Charlie Lehourites 3.
