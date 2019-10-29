WILLIAMSTOWN — Bishop Feehan High senior Dan Mills fired a 2-over-par 73 Tuesday at Taconic Country Club to capture third place at the MIAA Division 2 State Championship Golf Tournament.
Shamrock junior Drew Payson tied for fifth at 4-over-par 75 with a 37 on the front side of the 6,401-yard layoutm the home course for Williams College.
Teammate Brendan Mordarski scored 39 on the back side and finished at 86.
Coach Jared Tise’s Foxboro High Warriors were represented by Dylan Quinn (86) and Matt Lathrop (91).
MIAA Division 2 State Championship Golf Tournament
At Taconic Country Club
Bishop Feehan scores: Dan Mills 73, Drew Payson 75, Brendan Mordarski 86.
Foxboro scores: Dylan Quinn 86, Matt Lathrop 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.