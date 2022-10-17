Area high school golf teams overcame rainy conditions in the MIAA Sectional Golf Tournament on Monday, playing across three different regions and in all divisions.
The top four teams in each division and location advance out of sectionals to qualify for states, and the top-12 individual golfers also advanced to the next round of state play.
In the Central Sectional, Bishop Feehan, King Philip and North Attleboro battled the Division 1 field at Heritage Country Club.
Bishop Feehan missed the cut as a team, but will be represented at state. Chad Correia led the way with a third-place 70 to earn a spot in the individual state final.
King Philip was led by a 76 from Cam Hasenfus, followed by a 77 from Evan Regan, a 78 from Ethan Sullivan, a 79 from Anthony Fraone and an 80 from Gavin Coke. A combined score of 310 put the Warriors fifth in the field
The Rocketeers had two individuals qualify for next week’s state tournament as individuals, to help earn the Rocketeers third place as they clinched a state qualifying spot as a team.
North Attleboro’s Tyson Laviano shot a 73 and Jake Gaskin shot a 74, earning them both individual state spots. Zach Corsetti shot a 77 and Jordan Paradis shot an 80.
Mansfield battled it out in Division 1 of the South Sectional at Easton Country Club, placing eighth in the field. Cody Nieratko and Drew Urban shot twin 79’s, leading the team. Nate MCClean had an 81 and Brendan Vokey shot an 84 for the Hornets.