NORTH READING — Bishop Feehan High sophomore Chad Correia was the second-lowest golf scorer on the day at the Catholic Central League Championship held at Hillview Country Club Tuesday.
Correia finished with a 1-under-par round of 68 in helping Bishop Feehan take fourth place. Drew Payson (74) and Kevin Barrera (78) also broke 80 on the course.
Catholic Central League Championship
at Hillview CC, North Reading
Team scores: 1-St. Mary’s, Lynn 285, 2-tie: Bishop Stang, Austin Prep, 4-Bishop Feehan 304.
Bishop Feehan scores: Chad Correia 68, Drew Payson 74, Kevin Barrera 78, James Kannally 83, Brad Gillen 88, Carol Pignato 94.
