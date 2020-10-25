PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan High golf team fell 202-189 to Bishop Fenwick Saturday in a Catholic Central League match at The Meadows CC. Chad Correia came in with a Shamrock-medalist even-par round of 36. The Shamrocks (8-3) meet Cardinal Spellman Monday.
Bishop Fenwick 202, Bishop Feehan 189: BF scores — Chad Correia 36, Carol Pignato 40, Kevin Barrera 41, Brad Gillen 42, Drew Payson 42.
