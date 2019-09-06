FOXBORO -- Noah Hicks and Matt Lathrop both came in one shot better than their competition from North Attleboro High, earning the Foxboro High golf team a 169-171 victory over North Attleboro High Friday at Foxborough CC.
Senior Jillian Barend carded a medalist round of 40. North and Foxboro meet again Tuesday at Heather Hill CC.
Foxboro 169, North Attleboro 171: Foxboro scores -- Dylan Quinn 41, Matt Fossella 42, Noah Hicks 43, Matt Lathrop 43 ; NA scores -- Jillian Barend 40, Jake Gaskin 43, Sam Gallagher 44, Aidan Weir 44.
