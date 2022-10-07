FOXBORO — The Foxboro High golf team lost a narrow one at Foxboro Country Club on Friday, falling to Oliver Ames High, 171-173.
Leading the Warriors on the course was Patrick Callahan with a 39, recording five pars and one birdie.
Reese Curreri and Louie Carangelo had twin 44’s and Mat Sullivan had a 46.
The team-low for Oliver Ames came from Sean Kearns with a 49.
APPONEQUET — Dighton-Rehoboth was led by Charlie Rosa’s 41 in a match loss to Apponequet at Poquoy Brook Country Club.
The Falcons had a 45 from Jordan Dietz and a 47 from James Czech. David Jope and Nate Belmore carded twin 44’s.