FOXBORO — Both Dylan Quinn and Noah Hicks tied for medalist honors as Foxboro High opened its season with a 167-189 Hockomock League victory over Milford at the Foxborough Country Club Tuesday
Quinn and Hicks each carded four pars en route to a medalist score of 41. Teammate Matt Lathrop carded a 42 with a birdie and three pars. Foxboro will host Davenport Division rival Sharon on Wednesday.
At Wentworth Hills, the King Philip Warriors stunned defending Davenport Division champion Oliver Ames 161-166. Senior Jack Hastry fired a 2-over-par Warrior medalist round of 38, while OA’s star female golfer, Tate Hadges, was the overall medalist at 37.
The Norton High golf team began its season with one victory in a quadrangular Tri-Valley League match at the Pinecrest CC. Senior Mike Belcher shot a 4-over-par Lancer medalist round of 37 as Norton beat Millis 244-253, but fell to Holliston and Ashland. The Lancers return to action Wednesday at Hopkinton.
At the Brookside Club, the Seekonk High Warriors opened their South Coast Conference season with a 103-64 loss to Bourne. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 38 and took 30 points.
Norton 244, Millis 253; Holliston 235, Norton 244; Ashland 229, Norton 244: Norton scores — Mike Belcher 37, Aidan Ryan Ryan 38, Tim Saunders 39, Matt Nichols 40, Allison Janineh 44, Jack McPartland 46.
Bourne 103, Seekonk 64: Seekonk points — Gary Taraian 30, Charlie Lehourites 11, Jacob Rulon 11, Jack Tortolani 9, Aidan Culpon 3.
Foxboro 167, Milford 189: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 41, Noah Hicks 41, Matt Lathrop 42, Matt Fossella 42.
King Philip 161, Oliver Ames 166: KP scores — Jack Hastry 38, Mike Matheson 39, Pat Reardon 42, Nate Ihley 42, Ray Mullin 42.
