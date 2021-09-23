FOXBORO -- The Foxboro High golf team had all four of its scorers shoot better rounds than the top two scorers from Mansfield High Thursday at the Foxborough Country Club in turning back the Hornets 172-187 in a Hockomock League match.
Jack Rounds shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 41 for the Warriors (3-3), while Jack Watts was just one shot back. Foxboro returns to action Friday with a match at Franklin, while Mansfield (7-3) hosts Oliver Ames Monday.
On the North course at the Heather Hill CC, Chad Correai carded a 1-under-par round of 35 with eight pars and one birdie to guide Bishop Feehan (4-2) to a 207-95 victory over Cardinal Spellman in a Catholic Central League match. Correia scored 38 points for the Shamrocks, while Jim Kannally took in 36 points by shooting an even-par 36. Bishop Feehan plays the first of four straight road matches Tuesday at Austin Prep.
Jake Gaskin carded a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 in leading North Attleboro (3-5) to a 169-185 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match at the Easton CC. The Rocketeers next host Stoughton Monday.
At TPC Boston, Aidan Ryan and Jack McPartland both came in with 6-over-par medalist rounds of 42 in leading Norton (5-2) to a 273-304 victory over Holliston in a Tri-Valley League match.
At the Forekicks Golf Course, Matt Brangiforte shot a 1-under-par round of 26 with two birdies as Tri-County (4-3) downed Blue Hills in a Mayflower League match. Sean Wilcox and Brangiforte won their first flight matches for the Cougars, who next visit West Bridgewater Monday.
Foxboro 172, Mansfield 187: Foxboro scores -- Jack Rounds 41, Jack Watts 42, Matt Fossella 44, Matt Sullivan 45; Msf. scores -- Hunter Tang 44, Ryan Doherty 45, Cian Goulet 48, Brendan Vokey 50.
Bishop Feehan 207, Cardinal Spellman 95: Bishop Feehan scores -- Chad Correia 35 (38), Jim Kannally 36 (36), Carol Pignato 39 (30), Dan Kok 39 (30), Bryce McIntosh 42 (25), John Kane 42 (25).
Norton 273, Holliston 304: Norton scores -- Jack McPartland 42, Aidan Ryan 42, Aidan Blake 46, Nate Daly 46, John Clary 48, Sean Nichols 49.
North Attleboro 169, Stoughton 185: NA scores -- Jake Gaskin 39, Tyson Laviano 41, Dillon Harding 44, Rohan Kohli 45.
Tri-County 9, Blue Hills Reg. 0: T-C scores -- Matt Brangiforte 26, Sean Wilcox 31, Derek McLeod 35, Brady O'Connor 35, James Zollo 37, Collin Gill 38.
