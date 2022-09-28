CANTON -- Every stroke counted in the Foxboro High golf team's win on Wednesday as the Warriors narrowly beat Canton High, 157-159.
The Warriors were led by Josh Connolly's 38, which was helped by a five-par day. Zac Georgantas and Louie Carangelo both had a 39 on the scorecard and Mat Sullivan had a 41.
Leading and earning the medal in the match was Cantons's Huck McCready. She shot a 37.
Franklin 155, North Attleboro 164
FRANKLIN -- North Attleboro was led by Jordan Paradis' 38 in its loss to Franklin at Franklin Country Club.
The Rocketeers had a 41 from Ishan Kohli, a 42 from Dillon Harding and a 43 from Tyson Laviano.
Franklin was led by Tyler O'Brien and Jack Haggerty's 37, earning co-medals for the 1-over par score.
Mansfield 162, Taunton 185
NORTON -- Mansfield won at Norton Country Club thanks to a low-scoring round from the top-4 scorers, all separated by three strokes.
Nathan McClean shot a 39 to lead the Hornets in the match win. Drew Urban scored a 40 and Davon Sanders shot a 41.
The Brendan Vokey and Cody Neiratko duo carded a 42.
Bishop Feehan 210, Archbishop Williams 218
BRAINTREE -- Bishop Feehan had a team-best score of 36 from Dan Krok in the win at Granite Links Golf Course.
The Shamrocks had a 38 from Chad Correia and a 40 from Connor Finnegan and John Kane.
Seekonk 307, Greater New Bedford 316
NEW BEDFORD -- Seekonk earned its first win of the season in a nine-stroke win at Whaling City Country Club.
Leading on the course for Seekonk was Cooper Fitzpatrick's 46. Jon Tawa shot a 49 as the only other Warrior in the 40's. Evan Fasteson, Matt Cunha and Declan Lush each shot a 52.