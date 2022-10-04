TAUNTON — The North Attleboro High golf team took down Taunton High, 161-183, in windy, rainy weather Tuesday at Segregansett Country Club.
Leading the way through the tough conditions was Jake Gaskin, carding an even-par 36.
“He’s a good golfer. The conditions continued to get worse the whole way around, but they didn’t get super bad for him until maybe the last hole or so,” North Attleboro coach Steve Nelson said. “Before that, it was wet and constant drizzle. He was prepared, had the gear to play in. I always expect he’s going to do well.”
Following suit for the Rocketeers was Tyson Laviano with a 40. Ishan Kohli shot a 41 and Jordan Paradis carded a 44.
NORTON — The Lancers lost at TPC Boston despite a pair of 44’s from Sean Nichols and Shawn Clary. Owen Musto had a 48 and Owen Kantelis had a 49 for Norton.
SEEKONK — The Warriors fell at Ledgemont Country Club, getting a leading score from Evan Fasteson at 45.
Following Fasteson for Norton was Connor Loomis, carding a 49. Sydney Brierly and Perry Biggs each shot a 51. Declan Lush shot a 52.