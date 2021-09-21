FOXBORO — Junior Jake Gaskin carded a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 as the North Attleboro High golf team won for the second time in as many days, upending Foxboro High 168-170 on the front side at Foxborough CC Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Rocketeers (2-5) were able to nudge past the Warriors (2-3) as both Aaron Levesque and Tyson Laviano both came in with rounds of 44. Levesque, North’s senior captain, was the difference-maker as he chipped in for a birdie on the No. 5 hole.
- At Pinecrest Golf Course, senior Hunter Tang came in with a 1-under-par round of 34 with one birdie as the Mansfield High Hornets (6-2) nipped Oliver Ames 150-151 in a Hockomock League match. All four Hornet scorers broke 40 during the round with Cian Goulet having a 38.
- Dighton-Rehoboth (6-1) downed Somerset Berkley 252-283 in a South Coast Conference match at Swansea CC. Peter Torres fired a 1-under-par medalist round of 35 with three birdies, at the No. 1, 2 and 8 holes.
- Norton (5-3) split its Tri-Valley League tri-match, beating Bellingham (293-299), but losing to Hopkinton at TPC-Boston. Aidan Ryan shot a Lancer medalist round of 43. Norton returns to TPC-Boston Thursday to face Holliston.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (2-4) rode the 2-under-par medalist round of 33 by Gary Taraian to down Case 282-335 in a South Coast Conference match.
North Attleboro 168, Foxboro 170: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 37, Dillon Harding 43, Tyson Laviano 44, Aaron Levesque 44; Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 40, Matt Sullivan 44, Matt Fossella 44, Jack Watts 45.
Mansfield 150, Oliver Ames 151: Msf. scores — Hunter Tang 34, Cian Goulet 38, Cody Nieratko 39, Ryan Doherty 39.
Norton 293, Bellingham 299; Hopkinton 265, Norton 293: Norton scores — Aidan Ryan 43, Sean Clary 48, Jack McPartland 49, Sean Nichols 51, nate Daly 51, Aidan Blake 52.
Dighton-Rehoboth 252, Somerset Berkley 283: D-R scores — Peter Torres 35, Andrew Machado 41, Mitch Bushell 42, Ella Rosa 43, Sam Watts 45, Jordan Dietz 46.
Seekonk 282, Case 335: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 33, Cooper Fitzpatrick 46, Zach Taraian 46, Jon Tawa 47, Evan Fasteson 52, Marcus Nadeau 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.