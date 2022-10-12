FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High golf team defeated Foxboro High on Wednesday, winning, 176-187, at Foxboro Country Club.

The course low belonged to North’s Jake Gaskin, who carded a 39 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Tyson Laviano followed with a 41 and Caiden Alberigo (47) and Ishan Kohli (49) rounded out the team scoring.