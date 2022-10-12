FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High golf team defeated Foxboro High on Wednesday, winning, 176-187, at Foxboro Country Club.
The course low belonged to North’s Jake Gaskin, who carded a 39 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Tyson Laviano followed with a 41 and Caiden Alberigo (47) and Ishan Kohli (49) rounded out the team scoring.
The team-best for Foxboro belonged to Zac Georgantas with a 45, recording three pars. Louie Carangelo shot a 46 and both Reese Curreri and Josh Connolly shot a 48.
Oliver Ames 144, Attleboro 144
EASTON — Oliver Ames took the match win off a tie-breaking fifth card score of 39-40 at Pine Oaks Golf Club.
Leading the Bombarders was Leo Lombardo with a 34. Charter Shelton had a 35 and Ryan Hill shot a 36.
Dighton-Rehoboth 263, Fairhaven 283
REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth took an easy South Coast Conference win at Hillside Country Club.
Leading D-R was TJ Levisee and Charlie Rosa, both shooting rounds of 42. Mate Maiato carded a 44 and James Czech had a 45. Brady Fontaine scored a personal best with a 45.
Seekonk 302, Case 318
SEEKONK — Seekonk earned its second win of the season at Ledgemont Country Club.
The Warriors were led by a 45 from Jonathan Tawa. Sidney Brierly and Perry Biggs both shot a 49, and Evan Fasteson carded a 50.
Medway 281, Norton 301
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers received a team-low 42 from Shawn Clary, but it wasn’t enough at Maplegate Country Club.
The Lancers had two other golfers in the 40’s, with Sean Nichols carding a 47 and Stephen Collins shooting a 48. Anthony Santangelo shot a 54.