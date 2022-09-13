MILFORD — Dillon Harding and Jake Gaskin both led the North Attleboro High golf team team with match-best 1-over par 36’s as the Rocketeers defeated Milford High, 147-157, at Hopedale Country Club Tuesday.
Tyson Laviano shot a 37 and Zach Corsetti shot a 38 on the par-35 course.
North Attleboro (2-1) faces King Philip Wednesday at Heather Hill CC.
Foxboro 166, Stoughton 202
STOUGHTON — Foxboro was led by a team-low 40 from Patrick Callahan as he carded one birdie and five pars in the win at Foxboro Country Club.
The Warriors (2-0) had a 41 from Zac Georgantas, who notched four pars. Matt Sullivan recorded five pars in his 42 and Reeese Curreri shot a 43, with three pars.
Foxboro plays Franklin Thursday at Franklin Country Club.
King Philip 157, Taunton 180
TAUNTON — King Philip moved to 2-2 on the season, getting a 38 from Ethan Sullivan to earn low medalist at Segregansett Country Club.
Evan Regan shot a 39 and Jason Silva followed with a 40. Tyler Douglas and Gavin Croke also carded 40’s to round out the Warriors’ score.
KP plays Wednesday at Heather Hill Country Club against North Attleboro.
Bellingham 298, Norton 302
NORTON — Shawn Clary led the Lancers in scoring but it wasn’t enough at TPC Boston.
Clary carded a team-best 41, with Sean Nichols three strokes behind him at 44. Norton (2-4) hosts Westwood on Thursday.