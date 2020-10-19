PLAINVILLE -- The North Attleboro High golf team avenged an early-season loss to Attleboro High with the Rocketeers taking a 158-168 decision over the Bombardiers Monday on the middle course at Heather Hill CC.
Jake Gaskin shot a 3-over-par low round of 37 for the Rocketeers (4-4), who managed to slip past AHS (3-3) as both Sam Gallagher and Dillon Harding shot 40 or better. Brendan Raymond carded a 2-over-par medalist round of 37 for the Bombardiers.
- Bishop Feehan (7-2) took victories over both Austin Prep (184-181) and Archbishop Williams (184-178) in a triangular Catholic Central League match at the Braintree Municipal Golf Course. Chad Correia came in with a 1-over-par medalist round of 36 for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan next has a match with Bishop Fenwick Saturday.
- Jack Watts and Jack Rounds inked co-medalist rounds of 3-over-par 39 in guiding Foxboro to a 160-169 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match at Easton CC. The Warriors (4-3) host the Black Knights Tuesday at the Foxborough CC.
North Attleboro 158, Attleboro 168: NA scores -- Jake Gaskin 38, Dillon Harding 39, Sam Gallagher 40, Aidan Weir 41; AHS scores -- Brendan Raymond 37, Leo Lombardo 43, Owen Dryjowicz 44, Parker Sackett 44.
Bishop Feehan 184, Archbishop Williams 178; Bishop Feehan 184, Austin Prep 181: BF scores -- Chad Correia 36, Drew Payson 38, Brad Gillen 42, Carol Pignato 43.
Foxboro 160, Stoughton 169: Foxboro scores -- Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 39, Matt Fossella 40, Luke Davies 42.
