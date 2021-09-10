PLAINVILLE — Jake Gaskin shot a medalist round of 35 for the North Attleboro High golf team at Heather Hill Country Club Friday, but the Rocketeers fell to Canton High 145-160 in a Hockomock League match.
Tyson Laviano came in with a score of 36 for North Attleboro, which next visits Franklin Tuesday.
- Gary Taraian shot a medalist round of 33 as Seekonk won its first match of the season 256-353 over Greater New Bedford at Whaling City Country Club in a South Coast Conference match.
Canton 145, North Attleboro 160: NA scores — Jake Taskin-35 Tyson Laviano- 36 Darren Levsque-44 Rohan Kohli-45.
Seekonk 256, Gr. New Bedford Voke 353: Seekonk scores --Gary Taraian 33, Zach Taraian 37, Jon Tavares 42, Cooper Fitzpatrick-44 .
