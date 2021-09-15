ATTLEBORO — Cian Goulet fired a 2-over-par co-medalist round of 37 on the front side at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Wednesday in leading the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team to a 155-158 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
A birdie and two eagles spelled the difference for Mansfield (5-0). Goulet birdied the No. 5 hole, while both Hunter Tang (38) and Cody Nieratko (41) both eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole. Tang drilled a putt from the fringe, while Nieratko drained a 10-foot putt.
Brendan Raymond, of Attleboro, shared medalist honor with his 37. Mansfield visits Franklin Friday, while AHS (2-3) hosts Foxboro Thursday.
- Jack Watts posted a 40, a five-stroke margin over his North Attleboro High competitor in the No. 5 spot as Foxboro scored a card-off 193-198 victory over North Attleboro on the middle course at Heather Hill CC.
Freshman Tyson Laviano posted a sizzling 1-under-par medalist round of 34 for the Rocketeers (0-5) with birdies on the par-5 No. 3 and the par-4 No. 5 hole.
- At Easton CC, King Philip (5-0) Warriors scored a 150-194 victory over Stoughton. Mike Matheson (birdies at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 9) and Patrick Reardon (with birdies at No. 2 and No. 8) shared medalist honors with 1-under-par rounds of 35 for KP. Gavin Croke birdied the No. 2 hole and Chris Nordren birdied the No. 9 hole.
- At Allendale CC, Dighton-Rehoboth took a 108-99 victory over Dartmouth in a non-league match. Andrew Machado posted 24 points for the Falcons.
- At Winchester CC, Bishop Feehan bowed 150-141 to Arlington Catholic in a Catholic Central League match. Chad Correia shot a round of 39 and took 29 points. The Shamrocks play Wednesday against Bishop Fenwick.
Mansfield 155, Attleboro 158: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 37, Hunter Tang 38, Ryan Doherty 39, Cody Nieratko 41; AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 37, Leo Lombardo 39, Parker Sackett 41, Jackson Sweeney 41, Dane Holske 41.
King Philip 150, Stoughton 194: KP scores — Mike Matheson 35, Patrick Reardon 35, Jared Curran 40, Tim Hartwell 40, Gavin Croke 40.
Foxboro 193, North Attleboro 198: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 37, Lou Cavangelo 38, Matt Fossella 39, Reese Curreri 39, Dylan Pothier 40, Jack Watts 40; NA scores — Tyson Laviano 34, Jack Gaskin 37, Dillon Harding 40, Ishan Kohli 42, Aaron Levesque 45.
Dighton-Rehoboth 108, Dartmouth 99: D-R scores — Andrew Machado 24, Mitch Bushell 23, Peter Torres 16, Sam Watts 16, Jordan Deitz 16, Ella Rosa 13.
Arlington Catholic 150, Bishop Feehan 141: BF scores — Chad Correia 29, Carol Pignato 26, Jim Kannally 24.
