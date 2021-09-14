NORTON — Junior Cian Goulet carded a 1-over-par round of 37 on the front side of the Norton Country Club Tuesday in leading the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team to a 162-189 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match.
Hunter Tang came in with a 4-over-par score of 40 for the Hornets (4-0), who travel to the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Wednesday to meet Attleboro High.
- At the Foxborough CC, Jack Rounds shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 with one birdie as the Foxboro High Warriors (1-1) topped Stoughton 164-195 in a Hockomock League match. Both Matt Fossella and Jack Watts were one shot behind at 41 for the Warriors, who travel to the Heather Hill CC Wednesday to meet North Attleboro.
- Brendan Raymond carded a 4-over-par Attleboro High medalist round of 39 on the frontside of the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, but the Bombardiers (2-2) fell to Oliver Ames 156-165 in a Hockomock League match. AHS next hosts Mansfield Wednesday.
- At the Franklin CC, North Attleboro (0-4) suffered a 163-173 loss to Franklin in a Hockomock League match. Tyson Laviano and Jake Gaskin shared medalist honors for the Rocketeers with 5-over-par rounds of 40. North will next host Foxboro Wednesday.
- At TPC Boston, the Norton Lancers (1-1) broke into the win column for the first time with a 281-290 victory over Ashland in a Tri-Valley League match. Jack McPartland shot a Lancer medalist round of 42. Norton next visits Dedham Thursday.
- At the ForeKicks Golf Course, Tri-County (2-2) scored a 9-0 victory over Norfolk Agricultural in a Mayflower League match. Matt Brangiforte and Brady O’Connor shared medalist honors with rounds of 33, winning their respective No. 1 and 2 matches. The Cougars visit South Shore Voke Thursday.
- At the Lakeville CC, Apponequet High had six players all break 40 in taking a 216-229 victory over Seekonk in a South Coast Conference match. Marcus Nadeau shot a Warrior medalist round of 33. The Warriors (1-3) visit Fairhaven Thursday.
Mansfield 162, Milford 189: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 37, Hunter Tang 40, Nate McLean 42, Jordan Tavares 43, Ryan Doherty 43.
Foxboro 164, Stoughton 195: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 40, Jack Watts 41, Matt Fossella 41, Matt Sullivan 42.
Oliver Ames 156, Attleboro 165: AHS scores — Brendan Raynmond 39, Leo Lombardo 41, Dane Holske 42, Evan Houle 43.
Franklin 163, North Attleboro 173: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 40, Tyson Laviano 40, Dillon Harding 43, Ishan Kohli 50.
Norton 281, Ashland 290: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 42, Aidan Ryan 45, Sean Nichols 45, Nate Daly 49, Shawn Cleary 50, Aidan Blake 50.
Apponequet 216, Seekonk 229: Seekonk scores — Marcus Nadeau 33, Gary Taraian 34, Evan Fasteson 37, Jon Tawa 40, Declan Lush 42, Perry Biggs 43.
Tri-County 9, Norfolk Agr. 0: Tri-County scores — Matt Brangiforte 33, Brady O’Connor 33, Sean Wilcox 36, Derek McLeod 36, Colin Gill 39, James Zullo 39.
