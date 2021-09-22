NORTON — Cian Goulet fired a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 on the frontside at Norton Country Club Wednesday, leading the Mansfield High golf team to a 153-167 victory over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
Goulet notched two birdies for the Hornets (7-2), who also had Ryan Doherty and Cody Nieratko break 40 during the round. Brendan Raymond shot a Bombardier-low round of 38. Mansfield meets Foxboro Thursday, while AHS (3-4) hosts King Philip Friday.
- Bishop Feehan scored a 201-172 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the modified scoring system of a Catholic Central League match on the South course at Heather Hill CC. Chad Correia and Jim Kannally shared medalist honors with 2-over-par rounds of 37, each having two birdies and scoring 334 points for the Shamrocks (3-2), who have a match Thursday with Cardinal Spellman.
- Seekonk (2-5) fell 206-210 to Apponequet in a South Coast Conference match at Ledgemont CC. Connor Fitzpatrick came in with a Warrior-low round of 44.
Mansfield 153, Attleboro 167: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 37, Cody Nieratko 38, Ryabn Doherty 38, Hunter Tang 40; AHS scores — Brendhan Raymond 38, Leo Lombardo 39, Jackson Sweeney 44, Dane Holske 46, Ryan Hill 46, Evan Houle 46.
Bishop Feehan 201, Bishop Fenwick 172: BF scores — Chad Correia 37 (34), Jim Kannally 37 (34), Carrtol Pignato 38 (30), Bryce McIntosh 38 (30) .
Apponequet 206, Seekonk 210: Seekonk scores — Connor Fitzpatrick 44, Jon Tawa 55, Marcus Nadeau 55, Evan Fasteson 56.
