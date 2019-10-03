NORTON — Junior Ava Haggis notched her first medalist round of the season by carding a 3-over-par round on the front side at Norton Country Club Thursday in leading MIAA Tournament-bound Mansfield High to a 160-169 victory over King Philip Regional High in a Hockomock League golf match.
Haggis inked a birdie on the No. 7 hole for the Hornets (10-1), while Cian Goulet and Ryan Dow both came in at 40. Nate Ihley posted a Warrior medalist round of 41.
Mansfield travels to Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Friday to face Attleboro, while KP will tee it up against North Attleboro Friday at Wentworth Hills.
- Jillian Barend earned medalist honors behind a 4-over par 40 as North Attleboro captured a 178-194 Hockomock League victory over Taunton at Segregansett Country Club. Barend had two birdies on the day at the par-4 5th hole and par-3 6th hole. The Rocketeers (7-6) will visit King Philip on Monday.
- Luke Davies carded a medalist round of 40 at the Cape Club of Sharon as Foxboro (8-4) qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a 166-173 Hockomock League win over Sharon. Davies recorded five pars on his round while Matt Lathrop, Noah Hicks and Dylan Quinn all shot a 42. The Warriors host Franklin on Friday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Seekonk (1-9) fell 93-71 to Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference match. Gary Taraian shot a low round of 41 for the Warriors, while taking 26 points.
Mansfield 160, King Philip 169: Msf. scores — Ava Haggis 39, Ryan Dow 40, Cian Goulet 40, Brian See 41, Jason See 41; KP scores — Nate Ihley 41, jared Curran 42, Kayla 43, Jack Hastry 43.
North Attleboro 178, Taunton 194: NA scores — Jillian Barend 40, Jake Gaskin 43, Sam Gallagher 47, Aidan Weir 48; Taunton scores — Dylan Schofield 47.
Foxboro 166, Sharon 173: Foxboro scores — Luke Davies 40, Matt Lathrop 42, Noah Hicks 42, Dylan Quinn 42, Sharon scores — Ethan Shelley 41.
Fairhaven 93, Seekonk 71: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 26, Jack Tortolani 14, Evan Fasteson 11, Aidan Colpan 8, Charlie Lehourites 7, Jake Rose 5.
