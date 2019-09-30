ATTLEBORO — Senior Jack Handy recorded his second consecutive round of 35 at the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Monday, matching par on the front side to lead the Attleboro High golf team to a solid 153-168 victory over South Coast Conference power Dighton-Rehoboth.
Handy came in with seven pars and a birdie on the 420-yard, par-5 No. 6 hole for the Bombardiers (4-7) to capture medalist honors.
Coach John Burre’s AHS team trumped the Falcons by having three players break 40, while D-R was able to have just one, Peter Torres at 37. Brian Houle shot a 3-over-par 37 for AHS with seven pars, while Brendan Raymond came in at 3-over-par 38, having a birdie at No. 2.
The Bombardiers and Falcons have a rematch Monday at D-R’s home course, the Hillside CC. Before then, AHS resumes its Hockomock League slate Tuesday at the Segregansett CC against Taunton, while D-R goes to the No. 1 tee at Hillside for a non-league match with Bishop Feehan.
E In Brewster at the Captains Club, the Bishop Feehan High golf team had four players break 40 in a 234-252 non-league victory over Nauset Regional. The Shamrocks finished second only to Nauset Regional on Sunday at the 11-team Martha’s Vineyard Invitational.
Brad Gillen carded an even par round of 36 on the frontside of the “Port” course, having a birdie at the No. 1 hole. The Shamrocks head to the Hillside CC Tuesday for a non-league match against Dighton-Rehoboth.
Attleboro 153, Dighton-Rehoboth 168: AHS scores — Jack Handy 35, Brian Houle 37, Brendan Raymond 38, Ben Wood 43; D-R scores — Peter Torres 37, Harry Taraian 43, Mitch Bushell 44, Peter Anghinetti 44.
Bishop Feehan 234, Nauset Reg. 252: BF scores — Brad Gillen 36, Brendan Mordarski 39, John Veno 39, Dan Mills 39, Drew Price 40, Drew Payson.
