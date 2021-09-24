ATTLEBORO — Tim Hartwell, playing in the final group, delivered a 3-over-par round of 38, two shots better than his opponent from Attleboro High in paving the way for the unbeaten King Philip Regional High golf team to leave Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Friday with a 150-152 victory over the Bombardiers.
Pat Reardon shot an even-par 36 for the Warriors (7-0). Jared Curran and Mike Matheson also had rounds of 38 for KP, which hosts Milford Tuesday at Wentworth Hills CC.
Senior Brendan Raymond fired a 1-under-par medalist round of 34 for AHS (3-5), having four birdies on his scorecard. Raymond birdid the No. 10, 13, 14 and 17 holes on the backside. The Bombardiers host Franklin Monday.
- Jack Rounds shot a 4-over-par Foxboro medalist round of 39 at Franklin CC, but the Warriors (3-4) fell to Franklin on the frontside in a Hockomock League match.
King Philip 150, Attleboro 152: KP scores — Pat Reardon 36, Mike Matheson 38, Jared Curran 38, Tim Hartwell 38; AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 34, Dane Holske 39, Leo Lombardo 39, Carter Shelton 40.
Franklin 165, Foxboro 173: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 39, Jack Watts 44, Josh Connolly 45, Matt Sullivan 45.
