ATTLEBORO — Dane Holske carded a 42 for the fifth low score for the Attleboro High golf team which proved the winning margin for the Bombardiers in a 194-198 card-off win over North Attleboro High Friday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
The match was tied at 155 apiece after the low four scorers attested their cards. Holske had a four-shot advantage over the No. 5 scorer from North Attleboro.
In winning its third straight match of the week, AHS (6-6) got a 1-over-par round of 36 with one birdie from Leo Lombardo on the front side of the course, while Carter Shelton also had a 37 with seven pars and one birdie.
Tyson Laviano fired a medalist round of even-par 36 for the Rocketeers (5-7).
- Jim Kannally shot an even-par 36 on the North course at Heather Hill CC and took 36 points as Bishop Feehan scored a 204-180 victory over Archbishop Williams in a Catholic Central League match.
- Drew Urban had a hole in one on the par-3, 150-yard No. 7 hole, while Cian Goulet scored a 3-over-par 39 for Mansfield (11-3) in a 161-170 victory at Norton CC.
Attleboro 194 North Attleboro 198: AHS scores — Leo Lombardo 37, Carter Shelton 37, Brendan Raymond 39, Parker Sackett 42, Dane Holske 42; NA scores — Tyson Laviano 36, Jake Gaskin 38,. Dillon Harding 40, Kishan Kohli 41, Rohan Kohli 46.
Bishop Feehan 204, Archbishop Williams 180: BF scores — Jim Kannally 36 (36), John Kane 38 (33), Bryce MacIntosh 39 (32), Chad Correai 40 (30), Matt Murray 39 (28), Carol Pignato 41 (26).
Mansfield 161, Sharon 170: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 39, Hunter Tang, 40 Brendan Vokey 40 Ryan Doherty 42 Drew Urban 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.