PLAINVILLE -- The Mansfield High golf team went to overtime to take its first victory of the season Friday at the Heather Hill Country Club.
Deadlocked with North Attleboro High after the first four qualifying scores were tallied, the Rocketeers and Hornets then went to matching cards, with Mansfield prevailing 205-208 in the Hockomock League season debut.
The match was tied at 162-all after the first four scores were totaled. Nate McLean's score of 43 as Mansfield's No. 5 scorer provided a three-stroke margin over North's No. 5 scorer for the Hornet win. North's Jake Gaskin fired a 1-over-par medalist round of 36 on the South course. The Rocketeers' Tyson Laviano and Mansfield's Hunter Tang both came in at 2-over-par 37.
Mansfield hosts Stoughton Tuesday at the Norton CC, while North hosts Oliver Ames Wednesday.
North Attleboro 205, Mansfield 208: Mansfield scores -- Hunter Tang 37, Cian Goulet 40, Jordan Tavares 42, Ryan Doherty 43, Nate McLean 43; North Attleboro scores -- Jake Gaskin 36, Tyson Laviano 37, Dillon Harding 43, Aaron Levesque 46, Zach Corsetti 46.
