FOXBORO — The Mansfield High golf team extended its unbeaten skein to six matches by trimming Foxboro High 171-175 in a Hockomock League match at Foxborough CC on Thursday.
Nate Morreale shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 40 for the Hornets (6-0). Noah Hicks came in at 41 for the Warriors (5-3). The Hornets return to action Friday at Oliver Ames, while Foxboro will next host Stoughton Tuesday.
- At Old Scotland Links, Bishop Feehan (3-0) claimed a 143-137 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham in a non-league match. Both John Vendo and Brad Gillen took 26 points for the Shamrocks, finishing at 1-over-par 37.
- The Shamrocks next host Wachusett Regional Monday.
Brendan Raymond carded a 3-over-par Attleboro medalist round of 38 on the front side of Stone-E-Lea Golf Course with one birdie, but the Bombariers (3-4) fell 152-159 to Franklin in a Hockomock League match.
- The Bombardiers meet arch-rival North Attleboro Friday at Heather Hill CC.
- At the Cape Club of Sharon, North Attleboro (3-4), playing its third of four matches in four days, fell 165-179 to Sharon in a Hockomock League match. Jake Gaskin came in with a Big Red medalist round of 41.
- North hosts Attleboro Friday at Heather Hill CC.
- Playing The Bay Club At Mattapoisett, Dighton-Rehoboth junior Harry Taraian scored a team-high 24 points, but the Falcons were handed a 123-112 defeat to Old Rochester in the South Coast Conference match. Peter Tores and Peter Anghinetti each contributed 19 points for the Falcons (5-3).
- Seekonk (1-5) fell 98-70 to Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference match at Whaling City CC. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 40 and took 29 points.
- Seekonk next visits Apponequet Tuesday.
Mansfield 171, Foxboro 175: Msf. scores — Nate Morreale 40, Joe Gormley 41, Jason See 43, Ryan Dow 47; Foxboro scores — Noah Hicks 41, Matt Lathrop 44, Dylan Quinn 45, Reese Currieri 45.
Bishop Feehan 143, Bridgewater-Raynham 137: BF scores — Brad Gillen 26, John Veno 26, Drew Payson 24, Drew Price 23, Dan Mills 23, Chad Correa 21.
Sharon 165, North Attleboro 179: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 41, Jillian Barend 44, Sam Gallagher 46, Aidan Weir 48.
Franklin 152, Attleboro 159: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 38, Brian Houle 39, Jack Handy 40, Ben Wood 42.
Old Rochester 123, Dighton-Rehoboth 112: D-R scores — Harry Taraian 24, Peter Tores 19, Peter Anghinetti 19, Sam Watts 18, Mitch Bushell 16, Andrew Machado 16.
Fairhaven 98, Seekonk 70: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 29, Jack Tortolani 13, Jacob Rulon 10, Charlie Lehourites 8, Marcus Nadeau 6, Jake Rose 5.
