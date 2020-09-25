PLAINVILLE — James Kannally carded a 1-over-par round of 37 with a pair of birdies Friday for the Bishoo Feehan High golf team, but the Shamrocks bowed in their season debut, 227-195, to Bishop Stang High in a non-league match.
The Spartans had a pair of players match par at 36 for medalist honors.
Kannally birdied both the No. 2 and 4 holes om the North course at Heather Hill CC for the Shamrocks. Carol Pignato came in with a 3-over-par 39 as Bishop Feehan’s No. 2 scorer, having a birdie at the No. 8 hole.
Bishop Stang 227, Bishop Feehan 195: BF scores — James Kannally 37, Carol Pignato 39, Brad Gillen 40, Bryce Mackintosh 42, Drew Payson 43, Jack Hudson 44, Chad Correira 44.
