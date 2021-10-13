EASTON — For the second consecutive year, the King Philip High golf team reigns supreme in the Hockomock League.
Senior Mike Matheson delivered a 2-over-par medalist round of 73 in leading the Warriors to the Hockomock League Tournament title Wednesday at Easton Country Club. KP compiled a team score of 233, two shots better than Canton.
Jared Curran delivered a top 10 finish with an 8-over-par round of 79, while Patrick Reardon came in with an 81 for the Warriors’ third score and nudging out the Bulldogs for the team title. Matheson is a member at Walpole CC.
KP had won last year’s Hockomock League Tournament title at Franklin CC with Reardon capturing medalist honors.
“All three of our kids who scored last year in the tournament also scored this year,” KP coach Myles McHugh said.
The Warriors concluded the regular match season with 11 wins and one loss, to Mansfield, “and I think kind of made the kids more determined than ever to do well at the tournament,” McHugh said. “To win the title two straight years and to have the medalist both times is quite an accomplishment.”
KP will participate in the MIAA Division 1 Central Qualifying State Tournament Monday in Charlton.
North Attleboro junior Jake Gaskin gained a share of the No. 5 spot in the individual competition with an 8-over-par round of 79, the low scorer among the area’s entrants — other than King Philip. Gaskin shot a 39 on the front side.
Attleboro junior Leo Lombardo was the Bombardiers’ low scorer with a round of 80, moving into a top 10 finish as a result of three birdies.
Mansfield junior Cian Goulet also gained a top-10 finish with a Hornet-low round of 80.
Jack Rounds shot a low round of 84 for Foxboro.
- Seekonk (4-9) fell 274-292 to Old Rochester in a South Coast Conference match at the Bay Club. Gary Taraian shot a Warrior medalist round of 38.
- Athe Touisset CC, Ryan McCarthy scored a medalist round of 27 as Dighton-Rehoboth (14-2) beat Case in a South Coast Conference match and Dartmouth in a non-league match. The Falcons host Attleboro Thursday at Hillside CC.
Hockomock League Championship Golf Tournament
at Easton Country Club
Team scores: 1-King Philip 233, 2-Canton 235.
Attleboro scores: Leo Lombardo 80, Brendan Raymond 83, Parker Sackett 88.
Foxboro scores: Jack Rounds 84, Dylan Pothier 85, Jack Watts 91.
King Philip scores: Mike Matheson 73, Jared Curran 79, Patrick Reardon 81.
Mansfield scores: Cian Goulet 80, Hunter Tang 82, Ryan Doherty 95.
North Attleboro scores: Jake Gaskin 79, Dillon Harding 91, Aaron Levesque 94.
Dighton-Rehoboth 246, Case 307; D-R 246, Dartmouth 263: D-R scores — Ryan McCarthy 27, Mitch Bushell 38, Jordan Dietz 40, Sam Watts 41, Andrew Machado 44, Peter Torres 46.
Old Rochester 274, Seekonk 292: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 38, Cooper Fitzpatrick 44, Evan Fasteson 49, Marcus Nadeau 50, Zach Taraian 52, Connor Loomis 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.