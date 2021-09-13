PLAINVILLE — Mike Matheson came in with an even-par 35 on the front side at Wentworth Hills Country Club Monday, leading the King Philip Regional High golf team to a 145-161 victory over Franklin High in a clash of Hockomock League powers.
King Philip (3-0) had four players break 40 during the round to top the Panthers for the second time in four days.
Matheson had one birdie, while Gavin Croke came in with a 1-over-par 36, having an eagle at No. 5. The Warriors visit Stoughton Wednesday.
- On the North course at Heather Hill CC, Bishop Feehan scored victories over both St. Mary’s of Lynn (205-155) and St. Joseph’s (205-91). In the modified scoring system, Chad Correia and John Kane each scored 34 points for the Shamrocks (2-1), who visit Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
- Leo Lombardo and Brendan Raymond came in with 3-over-par rounds of 38 to share medalist honors as Attleboro (2-1) scored a 156-169 victory on the front side of Stone-E-Lea Golf Course over Milford in a Hockomock League match. AHS hosts Oliver Ames Tuesday.
- At TPC-Boston, Norton suffered a 252-272 loss to Westwood in a Tri-Valley League match. Jack McPartland shot a Lancer low round of 43. The Lancers meet Ashland Tuesday.
- At Acushnet River CC, Tri-County (1-2) fell 6
1/2-2 1/2
- to Old Colony in a Mayflower League match. Matt Brangiforte shot a Cougar medalist round of 40 and won his No. 1 match. Sean Wilcox also won at No. 3 for Tri-County, which meets Norfolk Agricultural Tuesday.
Attleboro 156, Milford 169: AHS scores — Brendan Raymond 38, Leo Lombardo 38, Evan Houle 39, Dane Holske 41.
King Philip 145, Franklin 161: KP scores — Mike Matheson 35, Jared Curran 36, Gavin Croke 36, Pat Reardon 38.
Bishop Feehan 205, St. Mary’s, Lynn 155; Bishop Feehan 205, St. Joseph’s 91: BF scores — Chad Correia 34, John Kane 34, Matt Murray 32, Jim Kannally 32, Bryce MacIntosh.
Westwood 252, Norton 272: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 43, Aidan Blake 45, Sean Nichols 45, Shawn Crary 46, Aidan Ryan 46, Adam D’Errico 47.
