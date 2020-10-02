PLAINVILLE — For the second consecutive day, junior captain Mike Matheson carded a medalist round to lead the King Philip Regional High golf team to a 150-182 victory over Taunton High Friday In the second half of a home-and-away Hockomock League series at Wentworth Hills Golf Course.
Matheson fired an even-par round of 35 on the frontside at Wentworth Hills, scoring birdies on the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 9 holes. The Warriors (2-0) had four members shoot 40 or better for the round, with Jared Curran being 1-over-par at 36 and freshman Ethan Sullivan coming in at 41.
- At Segregansett CC, all four of King Philip’s low scorers came in ahead of Taunton’s best ball in taking a 174-209 season-opening victory over the Tigers. Matheson carded a medalist round of 38 for the Warriors, who next meet Mansfield Tuesday.
- Attleboro (0-2) suffered a 157-195 loss to Franklin in a Hockomock League match on the frontside atFranklin CC. Brendan Raymond carded a Bombardier medalist round of 43. AHS next entertains arch-rival North Attleboro Monday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
King Philip 150, Taunton 182: KP scores: Mike Matheson 35, Jared Curran 36, Tim Hartwell 39, Aidan Gillis 40.
King Philip 174, Taunton 209: KP scores – Mike Matheson 38, Jared Curran 44, Pat Reardon 45, Ethan Sullivan 47.
Franklin 157, Attleboro 195: AHS scores – Brendan Raymond 43, Parker Sackett 50, Leo Lombardo 50, Jack Sweeney 52.
