FRANKLIN — The King Philip Regional High golf team put itself in a position to clinch a share of the Hockomock League title for the second straight year, beating Franklin High, 161-163, at Franklin Country Club on Thursday.
The Warriors (10-2, 9-1 league) handed the Panthers their first Hockomock League loss (11-3, 8-1 league) to move into first place in the Kelley-Rex division. Leading the way for King Philip was medalist Jason Silva with a 38. Ethan Sullivan shot a 39 and the duo of Cam Hasenfus and Evan Regan shot a 41.
It’s not official, but should the Warriors win out it’ll be the second straight year where they have been crowned league champions.
“My guys know that we were the defending champ from last year and we had a dominant team,” King Philip coach Myles McHugh said. “I graduated 11 seniors last year, and I thought this was going to be a rebuilding year, but I was very fortunate to have two freshmen (Regan and Silva) come up.”
Mansfield 169, Foxboro 173
FOXBORO — Mansfield pulled out the Hockomock League win at Foxboro Country Club.
The course leaders were Mansfield’s Cody Nieratko and Nate McClean, each shooting a 41. Following on the Hornets’ scorecard was Brendan Vokey with a 43 and Davon Danders with a 44.
Leading the way for Foxboro was Zac Georgantas and Mat Sullivan, both shooting a 42. Louie Carangelo shot a 43 and Reese Curreri carded a 46.
North Attleboro 152, Milford 158
PLAINVILLE — North Attelboro prevailed by five strokes at Heather Hill Country Club’s South Course, with North’s Jake Gaskin leading the charge with a match-best 35.
Dillon Harding followed with a 37 and Ishan Kohli carded a 40. Tyson Laviano, Jordan Paradis and Zach Corestti each shot a 41.
Dighton-Rehoboth 253, Somerset Berkley 289
SWANSEA — Dighton-Rehoboth earned its win with a team-best score from Jordan Dietz of 39 at Sawnsea Country Club.
The Falcons followed with Charlie Rosa shooting a 40, Mate Maiato carding a 41 and James Czech shooting a 43.
Fairhaven 258, Seekonk 315
FAIRHAVEN — Seeknok’s low scorer was Jon Tawa, shooting a 46 in the Warriors’ match loss at Whaling City Golf Club.
The Warriors’ had a 50 from Declan Lush. Sydney Brierly shot a 53 and Alex Hardo shot a 54.