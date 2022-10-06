FRANKLIN — The King Philip Regional High golf team put itself in a position to clinch a share of the Hockomock League title for the second straight year, beating Franklin High, 161-163, at Franklin Country Club on Thursday.

The Warriors (10-2, 9-1 league) handed the Panthers their first Hockomock League loss (11-3, 8-1 league) to move into first place in the Kelley-Rex division. Leading the way for King Philip was medalist Jason Silva with a 38. Ethan Sullivan shot a 39 and the duo of Cam Hasenfus and Evan Regan shot a 41.