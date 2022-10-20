FOXBORO — On a windy, cold day at Foxboro Country Club, the King Philip Regional High golf team came out victorious with a team score of 251 to win the Hockomock League Championship on Thursday.

The tourney title was the third in a row for King Philip, which saw No. 3 freshman Evan Regan, finish the day tied for the lead with Mansfield’s Nate McClean, both shooting 79. Regan closed out the day with a 2-under par on the back nine for a 34, with his putting being the difference.

