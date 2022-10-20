FOXBORO — On a windy, cold day at Foxboro Country Club, the King Philip Regional High golf team came out victorious with a team score of 251 to win the Hockomock League Championship on Thursday.
The tourney title was the third in a row for King Philip, which saw No. 3 freshman Evan Regan, finish the day tied for the lead with Mansfield’s Nate McClean, both shooting 79. Regan closed out the day with a 2-under par on the back nine for a 34, with his putting being the difference.
“Evan is a freshman, the first time he’s even played in one of these,” King Philip coach Myles McHugh said. “The conditions were tough. This morning, the course was wet, then it got really windy out there and the greens were really fast. Me and my assistant coach Bruce Hamilton pointed out putting today would be a difference, and it really was.”
Cam Hasenfus and Ethan Sullivan both shot 86 for King Philip.
Despite Thursday being the final day on the links this year for KP golf, the Warriors have a prosperous future looking ahead with a rising star in Regan coming back — along with nearly the rest of the entire team.
“We’re only graduating one senior that was on the varsity team, so everyone is coming back except for Gavin Croke,” McHugh said. “I have a young team of freshmen, sophomores and key juniors. I feel we’ll be strong next year, but the whole league is tough. Any team can beat a team at the top of the heap on their home course. The competition level in the Hockomock is intense.”
Opposite King Philip as one of the top teams in the league, Mansfield finished with a team score of 258, with Cody Neiratko shooting an 89 and Brendan Vokey carding a 90 to round out the score. Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said McClean’s course management is one of the best in the league, helping him put forth one of the best days of any team’s No. 1 golfers.
“It’s one of those things where we talk and prepare for matches like this,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “It’s a hard course, the conditions are tough and we just talk about course management. I think out of anyone in the Hockomock, Nate is very good at managing the course and knowing what to do. We talked a lot about leaving the ball below the hole and getting the ball to the hole on the first putt and try to limit the three putts. Nate came out and did very well today, I’m very proud of him. His composure on the course is better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
With all three golfers on the course Thursday poised to return next year for Mansfield, Hall said he feels good looking ahead into next year with new goals set to be accomplished.
“Having two juniors and a sophomore playing in the Hockomock championship, that’s huge,” Hall said. “Coming in second place is a huge accomplishment is good to get that experience a year early and see what it takes to get to that championship level. We’re returning pretty much everyone in our starting lineup (next year) and every year our goal is to shave two or three strokes off our average. If we can do that next year, statistically, we should have four guys under 40 next year and that’s our goal.
“Hopefully, we can win the Hockomock title next year.”
North Attleboro’s day on the links was not their last, but was underwhelming at the tune of a team score of 270 to put the Rocketeers seventh in the pack. The Rocketeers, fortunately, are headed to the Division 1 state tournament on Tuesday at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Jake Gaskin shot an 88, Dillon Harding shot an 89 and Tyson Laviano finished with a 93 for the Rocketeers.
“I said to them today wasn’t great, but wasn’t the end. We have one more great opportunity to finish the season off with a great day,” North Attleboro head coach Steve Nelson said. “Today’s over, let’s get ready for Tuesday. They weren’t happy, but that’s golf. Hopefully they rebound nicely on Tuesday and the course conditions and the weather are a little better. I’m thankful they’ve got another opportunity.”
Foxboro was led by Louie Carangelo’s 84 and Zac Georgantas’ 86. Patrick Callahan shot a 92 for the Warriors. Attleboro finished the day with a 280 as a team, with Bradley Martin shooting a 91 and Leo Lombardo shooting a 92. Carter Shelton shot a 97 for the Bombardiers. Both Attleboro and Foxboro’s season have come to a close.
