PLAINVILLE — Sophomore Ethan Sullivan finished with a round of 40 as the No. 4 scorer for the unbeaten King Philip Regional High golf team Monday at Wentworth Hills CC with the Warriors taking a 155-160 victory over Mansfield High in a Hockomock League match.
The Warriors (7-0) and Hornets (5-2) matched the first three scorecards, but Sullivan had a five-shot margin over the No. 4 Mansfield scorer for the victory.
Mike Matheson shot a co-medalist round of 1-over-par 36 for KP), including a birdie at the No. 17 hole. Mansfield’s Cian Goulet shared medalist honors, carding birdies at the No. 13 and No. 16 holes.
Mansfield returns to action Tuesday at Oliver Ames, while KP is off until a match Thursday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course against Attleboro.
- On the South course at Heather Hills CC, North Attleboro (1-5, 1-3 Davenport Division) broke into the win column with a 149-162 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match. Jake Gaskin shot a medalist round 2-under-par 33 for the Big Red. North visits Foxboro Tuesday.
- Jack McPartland shot a a Norton medalist round of 39 at Pinecrest Golf Course as the Lancers (4-2) gained victories over Holliston and Millis in a quadrangular Tri-Valley match. The Lancers return to the TPC-Boston Tuesday for a triangular match.
- At Forekicks Golf Course, Tri-County gained a dramatic 5-4 victory over Southeastern Regional in a Mayflower League match. James Zollo and Collin Gill, playing at the No. 5 and 6 spots respectively, overcame one-hole deficits by winning the No. 9 hole of their matches to gain the decisive best ball point to give Tri-County (3-3) the win. Matt Brangiforte and Brady O’Connor both shot 2-over-par rounds of 29 for the Cougars, who next host Blue Hills Thursday.
- Dighton-Rehoboth (5-1) downed both Fairhaven and Greater New Bedford Voke in a triangular South Coast Conference match at Whaling City CC in New Bedford. Mitch Bushell shot a medalist round of 38 for D-R, which visits Somerset Berkley Tuesday.
King Philip 155, Mansfield 160: KP scores — Mike Matheson 36, Pat Reardon 39, Jared Curran 40, Ethan Sullivan 40; Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 36, Hunter Tang 39, Ryan Doherty 40, Cody Nieratko 45.
North Attleboro 149, Sharon 162: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 33, Dillon Harding 37, Tyson Laviano 38, Rohan Kohli 41.
Norton 252, Millis 271; Norton 252, Holliston 270; Ashland 239, Norton 252: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 39, Sean Nichols 41, Sean Cleary 41, Auidan Rtyan 43, Nate Daly 43, Tom Burke 45.
Dighton-Rehoboth 166, Gr. New Bedford Voke 234, D-R 166, Fairhaven 188: D-R scores — Mitch Bushell 38, Peter Torres 41, Sam Watts 43, Jordan Dietz 44, Andrew Machado 45, Ella Rosa 49.
