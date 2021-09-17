TAUNTON — The King Philip Regional High golf team set up a showdown for supremacy in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League with a 171-192 victory over Taunton at Segregansett CC in a Hockomock League match.
KP (6-0) had rounds of 42 turned in by Jared Curran, Patrick Reardon and Mike Matheson. The Warriors next host Mansfield Monday at Wentworth Hills CC.
- King Philip will be opposed by a Hornet team (5-1), which suffered its first setback of the season, 166-168 at Franklin. Cian Goulet shot a Hornet medalist round of 39.
King Philip 171, Taunton 192: KP scores — Jared Curran 42, Patrick Reardon 42, Mike Matheson 42, Markus Paschke 45.
Franklin 166, Mansfield 168: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 39, Cody Nieratko 40, Jordan Tavares 43, Brendan Vokey 46.
