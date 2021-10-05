PLAINVILLE -- The unbeaten King Philip Regional High golf team had four players shoot rounds of 40 or better at the Wentworth Hills CC Tuesday in taking a 154-163 victory over Sharon in a Hockomock League match.
Warrior senior Mike Matheson shot a medalist round of 36, notching a birdie at the No. 5 hole. Jared Curran came in with a 2-over-par round of 38 with birdies at the No. 1 and No. 5 holes.
At the Lakeville CC, Peter Torres shot an even-par round of 36 in leading Dighton-Rehoboth (9-1) to a 244-271 South Coast Conference victory over Apponequet. Torres birdied the No. 3 and No. 5 holes and then chipped in for an eagle at No. 6. The Falcons play the second of four matches in four days Wednesday at Old Rochester.
The Norton High Lancers (9-4) qualified for the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Tournament for the eighth consecutive season after taking a 285-299 Tri-Valley League victory over Millis. Aidan Ryan and Jack McPartland both came in with Lancer-medalist rounds of 44 at TPC Boston.
At the Norton CC, the Mansfield High Hornets (12-3) gained a 164-169 victory over Franklin in a Hockomock League match. Cian Goulet shot a 2-over-par medalist round of 38 for the Hornets, who visit Canton Wednesday.
At the Foxborough CC, Dylan Pothier and Jack Rounds both broke 40, but Foxboro (4-6) fell 156-160 to Canton as the Bulldogs had four players shoot 40 or better.
With four players shooting 40 or better, Oliver Ames gained a 155-170 victory over North Attleboro in a Hockomock League match at the Thorny Lea Golf Course. Jake Gaskin shot a 4-over-par medalist round of 39 for the Rocketeers (5-8).
At the Brookside CC, Bourne had three players come in with rounds of 45 or better to nip Seekonk (2-7) in a South Coast Conference match. Gary Taraian and Cooper Fitzpatrick shared medalist honors for the Warriors with rounds of 43.
King Philip 154, Sharon 163: KP scores -- Mike Matheson 36, Jared Curran 38, Patrick Reardon 40, Ethan Sullivan 40.
Mansfield 164, Franklin 169: Msf. scores -- Cian Goulet 38, Ryan Doherty 41, Hunter Tang 42, Jordan Tavares 43.
Canton 156, Foxboro 160: Foxboro scores -- Dylan Pothier 38, Jack Rounds 39, Lou Caranagelo 40, Matt Fossella 43.
Oliver Ames 155, North Attleboro 170: NA scores -- Jake Gaskin 39, Aaron Levesque 43, Ishan Kohli 43, Tyson Laviano 45.
Norton 285, Millis 299: Norton scores -- Jack McPartland 44, Aidan Ryan 44, Sean Nichols 46, Nate Daly 49, Aidan Blake 51, Brady Bramwell 51.
Dighton-Rehoboth 244, Apponequet 271: D-R scores -- Peter Torres 36, Mitch Bushell 37, Ryan McCarthy 40, Jordan Dietz 42, Sam Watts 44, Andrew Machado 45.
Bourne 279, Seekonk 283: Seekonk scores -- Gary Taraian 43, Cooper Fitzpatrick 43, Marcus Nadeau 46, Jonathan Tawa 48, Evan Fasteson 51.
