PLAINVILLE — Tyson Laviano scored a course-low 36 as the North Attleboro High golf team defeated Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, winning by a score of 151-168 at Heather Hill Country Club on Friday afternoon.
Jake Gaskin and Jordan Paradis each shot a 38 for the Rocketeers while Dillon Harding carded a 39.
Dighton-Rehoboth was led by TJ Levisee’s 40. James Czech shot a 42 while Jordan Dietz, Charlie Rosa and Ella Rosa each shot a 43.
Franklin 149, Attleboro 175
FRANKLIN — Attleboro was unable to snap its losing skid, falling to Franklin at Franklin Country Club.
Bradley Martins was low scorer for Attleboro, shooting a 43.
Oliver Ames 145, Mansfield 149
EASTON — Mansfield dropped its match at Pine Oaks Golf Club with Brendan Vokey as the medalist of the round for the Hornets, shooting a 35. One stroke off the pace was Drew Urban at 36.
Mansfield’s Nathan McClean and Will Riley both shot 39.
Bishop Feehan 248, Matignon 275
PLAINVILLE — Bishop Feehan’s Chad Correia led all Shamrocks at Heather Hill Country Club, carding a 32 in the win.
Other scorers for Bishop Feehan were Nora Charnley (35), Carol Pignato (37), MacKinley Garcia (38) and Thomas Franzosa (39).