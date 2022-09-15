STOUGHTON — The North Attleboro High golf team beat Stoughton High 155-190 on Thursday, led by Tyson Laviano’s and Dillon Harding’s pair of 38 rounds at Easton Country Club.
The Rocketeers also had a 39 from Ishan Kohli and a 40 from Jake Gaskin.
CANTON — The Hornets edged the Bulldogs at Blue Hills Country Club
Brendan Vokey, Nate McClean and Jason Friedman all shot 40’s in the win. Drew Urban shot a 42 in what was dubbed a “big win” by head coach Chris Hall.
FRANKLIN — Franklin’s top four golfers all broke 40 in its win over the Warriors at Franklin Country Club.
Foxboro’s lowest scorer was from Matt Sullivan, shooting a 40. Josh Connolly (43), Louie Carangelo (44) and Patrick Callahan (45) followed suit as top scorers. The match low belonged to Franklin’s CJ Steel, shooting a 35.
ATTLEBORO — Carter Shelton led the Bombardiers in their loss to Milford, carding a 38 at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
Leo Leonardo shot a 39 for Attleboro.
NORTON — The Lancers were led by Sean Nichols’ career low of 39 in their loss at TPC Boston.
The Lancers also had a 41 from Shawn Clary.