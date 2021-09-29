PLAINVILLE — Leo Lombardo and Carter Shelton both broke 40 on the Middle course at Heather Hill Country Club Wednesday, leading the Attleboro High golf team to a 158-159 victory over North Attleboro High.
Lombardo finished with a 2-over-par 37 for the Bombardiers (4-6), a three-shot margin over North’s No. 2 finisher. Carter Shelton finished a 4-over-par 39 for the Bombardiers, Rocketeer freshman Tyson Laviano fired a 1-over-par medalist 36, with a birdie at No. 3 for North Attleboro (3-6).
- Playing the first of three matches in three days the Mansfield 9-3) downed Taunton 164-197 at Norton CC. Hunter Tang shot a 3-over-par medalist round of 39 for the Hornets, who meet Taunton Thursday at Segregansett CC.
- Jack Rounds shot a 2-over-par medalist round of 38, while Jack Watts came in at 39 on the front side of Easton CC in leading Foxboro (3-2) to a 158-188 victory over Stoughton in a Hockomock League match.
- At the Newton Commonwealth course, Bishop Feehan (5-2) scored a 236-107 victory over Matignon in a Catholic Central League match. Chad Correia shot a medalist round of 32 and took 42 points for the Shamrocks, who return to action Thursday at Cardinal Spellman.
- Aidan Ryan shot a Norton medalist round of 40, while Sean Nichols and Jack McPartland both came in at 41, but the Lancers (6-4) fell 239-267 to Medfield in a Tri-Valley League match. The Lancers meet Norwood Thursday at TPC-Boston.
Attleboro 158, North Attleboro 159: AHS scores — Leo Lombardo 37, Carter Shelton 39, Brendan Raymond 41, Parker Sackett 41 ; NA scores — Tyson Laviano 36, Aaron Levesque 40, Jake Gaskin 41, Dillon Harding 42.
Mansfield 164, Taunton 197: Msf. scores — Hunter Tang 39, Cian Goulet 40, Ryan Doherty 42, Brendan Vokey 43.
Foxboro 158, Stoughton 188: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 38, Jack Watts 39, Matt Fossella 41, Matt Sullivan 45
Bishop Feehan 236, Matignon 107: BF scores — Chad Correia 32 (42), Jim Kannally 35 (36), John Kane 36 (34), Bryce MacIntosh 36 (32), Matt Murray 36 (36), Jack Hudson 39 (28).
Medfield 239, Norton 267: Norton scores — Aidan Ryan 40, Jack McPartland 41, Sean Nichols 41, Thomas Burke 45, Nate Dailey 50, Shawn Clarey 50.
