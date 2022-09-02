EASTON — The Bishop Feehan High boys golf team feel to Oliver Ames High on Friday, 146-168 at Pine Oaks Golf Club.
Leading the Shamrocks was Bryce MacKintosh, with a 41. Carol Pignato and Hanley Correia each carded a 42 while Daniel Kok shot a 43.
Next up for Feehan (0-1) is a match against Archbishop Williams on Tuesday at Heather Hill Country Club.
Franklin 156, King Philip 151PLAINVILLE — Four 39’s on the scorecard from King Philip wasn’t enough to edge out Franklin in their meet at Wentworth Country Club.
CJ Steel and Jack Hagerty both earned a medal, each shooting a 37 for Franklin.
KP (0-2) returns to action on Tuesday, playing Oliver Ames at Pine Oaks with a starting tee time of 3 p.m.