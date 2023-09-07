CANTON — The Mansfield High boys golf team dropped a tight contest to Canton High at Blue Hills Country Club on Thursday, falling by three strokes in a 199-202 Hockomock League loss.
Cody Nieratko led the Hornets with a 37. Brendan Vokey and Hayden O’Conner both posted a 40 and Nate McClean finished with a 41.
Mansfield (2-2) returns to play against North Attleboro Tuesday at Norton Country Club.
Norton 272, Hopkinton 282
NORTON — The Lancers took their third win of the season at TPC Boston.
Leading the way for Norton was Jack Regan with a 42. Owen Kantelis, Shawn Clary and Griffin Clary all carded a 45 and Mason Ball scored a 47 in the win.
Norton (3-0) plays Monday at Norfolk Golf Club against Westwood.
Dighton-Rehoboth 255, West Bridgewater 289
REHOBOTH — The Falcons posted their second win of the season by topping the Wildcats at Hillside Country Club.
Charlie Rosa and James Czech led D-R with rounds of 38. Jordan Dietz carded a 40 while both Ella Rosa and Sam Courcy shot 45’s. Connor Bessette also shot a 49.
D-R (2-1) hosts defending Div. 2 state champion Old Rochester Tuesday at Hillside Country Club.