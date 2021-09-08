HOPEDALE — Unbeaten Mansfield High went to a sixth card before taking a 274-278 golf victory over Milford High in a Hockomock League match Wednesday at the Hopedale Golf Course.
Sophomore Nate McLean and freshman Brendan Vokey both came in with rounds of 49 for the Hornets (3-0) to best their Milford counterparts. Cian Goulet and Ryan Doherty shared medalist honors for Mansfield, which hosts the Scarlet Hawks Tuesday.
- On the South course at Heather Hill CC, North Attleboro (0-2) fell 162-168 to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match. Jake Gaskin carded a medalist round of 2-over-par 37 for the Rocketeers, who visit Canton Friday.
Tri-County (1-1) lost 6-3 to West Bridgewater in a Mayflower League match at Forekicks Golf Course. Matt Brangiforte shot a Cougar medalist round of 5-over-par 32 and won his No. 1 match, while No. 6 player James Zollo also won his match. The Cougars next meet Old Colony Monday.
- Jack Rounds delivered a Foxboro medalist round of 35 with two birdies, but the Warriors fell 141-167 to Canton in a Hockomock League match at Blue Hills CC. The Warriors make their second start of the season against Attleboro Thursday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
Oliver Ames 162, North Attleboro 168: NA scores — Jake Gaskin 37, Tyson Laviano 39, Ishan Kohli 46, Aaron Levesque 36.
Canton 141, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Jack Rounds 35, Dylan Pothier 43, Jack Watts 44, Matt Sullivan 45.
Mansfield 274, Milford 278: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 42, Ryan Doherty 42, Hunter Tang 45, Cody Nieratko 47, Nate McLean 49, Brendan Vokey 49.
Bishop Stang 160, Bishop Feehan 194: BF scores — Carol Pignato 42, Matt Murray 42, Jack Hudson 43, Chad Correia 44.
