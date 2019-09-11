NORTON — Ryan Dow inked three birdies to finish the frontside at Norton Country Club with an even-par 36 Wednesday as the unbeaten Mansfield High golf team took a 150-196 victory over Sharon High in a Hockomock League match.
Dow dropped in birdie putts at the second, sixth and ninth holes for the Hornets (3-0), while Brian See was one over par and Jason See two over. Mansfield returns to the links Tuesday to host Attleboro.
- At Hillside CC, Peter Torres was the leading point-getter for the second straight day, Peter Anghinetti took a career-high 30 points and Ben Horowitz took a season-best 27 points as Dighton-Rehoboth (3-1) scored a 153-86 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke in a South Coast Conference match. The Falcons next host Somerset Berkley Thursday.
- At TPC Boston, Norton’s Tim Saunders carded a medalist round of 4-over-par 40, but the Lancers were dealt a pair of losses, coming up short in their Tri-Valley meet against Medfield 265-270 and Dover-Sherborn 267-270. The Lancers (3-5) host Medway next Wednesday.
- At Easton Country Club, it was a three-way tie for the medalist honors and all three belonged to Foxboro with Dylan Quinn, Matt Lathrop and Noah Hicks helping the Warriors to a 158-182 Hockomock League victory over Stoughton. The unbeaten Warriors (5-0) travel to Franklin on Thursday.
Mansfield 150, Sharon 196: Msf. scores — Ryan Dow 36, Brian See 37, Jason See 38, Ava Haggis 39.
Medfield 265, Dover-Sherborn 267, Norton 270: Norton scores — Tim Saunders 40, Aidan Ryan 43, Dean Santangelo 45, Matt Nichols 46, Mike Belcher 47, Jack Buchan 49; Medfield scores — Max Sherman 40; Dover scores — Cooper Evans 43.
Dighton-Rehoboth 153, Gr. New Bedford Voke 86: D-R scores — Peter Torres 32, Peter Anghinetti 30, ben Horowitz 27, Mitch Bushell 26, Dillan Walsh 20, Harry Taraian 18; Gr. NBV scores — Adrian Hall 25.
Foxboro 158, Stoughton 182: Foxboro scores — Dylan Quinn 39, Matt Lathrop 39, Noah Hicks 39, Luke Davies 41.
