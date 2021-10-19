ACUSHNET — The Mansfield High golf team had a disappointing day at the MIAA Division 1 South Qualifying Tournament Tuesday at Acushnet River Valley CC.
The Hornets compiled a team score of 347 among the 12 teams in the field.
Senior Cian Goulet carded a low round of 11-over-par 83 for the Hornets, who did not have any individuals advance to the MIAA State Tournament. Mansfield finished the Hockomock League match season at 13-4, taking second place in the Kelley-Rex Division.
MIAA Division 1 South Golf Tournament
at Acushnet River Valley CC
Mansfield scores: Cian Goulet 83, Hunter Tang 84, Cody Nieratko 90, Brendon Vokey 90, Jordan Tavares 91.
