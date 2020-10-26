FRANKLIN -- Juniors Cian Goulet and Ryan Doherty both came in with rounds of 42, representing the No. 6 scorers for the Mansfield High golf team, which it needed to take a 233-235 victory over Franklin High Monday in a Hockomock League match at Franklin Country Club.
The outcome was decided by matching cards, with Mansfield's Joe Gormley coming in at 41 to match Franklin's No. 5 scorer. Both Goulet and Doherty had better scores than their Panther counterparts to determine the outcome.
Brian See and Nate Morreale shot co-medalist 1-over-par rounds of 36 for the Hornets (10-1), who host a rematch with Franklin Wednesday at Norton CC.
Mansfield 233, Franklin 235: Msf. scores -- Brian See 36, Nate Morreale 36, Ryan Dow 39, Jason See 39, Joe Gormley 41, Cian Goulet 42, Ryan Doherty 42.
