NORTON — Seniors Cian Goulet and Hunter Tang both broke 40 on the front side at Norton Country Club Thursday in guiding the Mansfield High golf team to a 158-166 victory over previously unbeaten King Philip in a Hockomock League match.
Goulet finished with a 1-over-par medalist round of 37 with one birdie, while Tang matched KP’s low scorer with a 3-over-par 39.
Goulet and Ryan Doherty (41) both played in the first group for Mansfield (13-4) to avenge a 155-160 loss to KP (10-1) earlier this season.
Mansfield prepares for the Hockomock League Championship Tournament Wednesday at Easton CC, while the Warriors have a match Tuesday at Milford.
- At TPC-Boston, Norton won its third match of the week, a 270-317 Tri-Valley League victory over Dedham. Jack McPartland delivered a 5-over-par medalist round of 41 for the Lancers.
- Chad Correia came in with a medalist round of 34 at Granite Links Golf Course to take 41 points in Bishop Feehan’s 179-158 victory over Archbishop Williams in a Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks (9-2) host Bishop Stang Friday at Heather Hill CC.
- Brendan Raymond and Leo Lombardo came in with 2-over-par co-medalist rounds of 38 in leading Attleboro to a 167-179 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League match at Segregansett CC. The Bombardiers (7-7) host Dighton-Rehoboth in a non-league match Friday.
- At Hillside CC, senior Peter Torres shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 39 in leading Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2) to a 246-289 South Coast Conference victory over Somerset Berkley. The Falcons meet Attleboro Friday at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course.
- Jack Watts shot a 4-over-par Foxboro medalist round of 40, but the Warriors (4-7) fell to Sharon 160-167 in a Hockomock League match at the Cape Club of Sharon. Foxboro faces Oliver Ames Friday.
- Tri-County (5-5) gained a 5-4 Mayflower League victory over Southeastern Regional atPine Oaks CC. The Cougars took two points and the best ball out of the first group of Matt Brangiforte (40) and Brady O’Connor. Sean Wilcox (49) and Colin Gill (50) won their respective No. 3 and 6 matches. The Cougars meet Norfolk Aggie Tuesday.
- At Ledgemont CC, Gary Taraian and Zach Taraian both came in with rounds of 44, but Seekonk (3-8) fell 281-290 to Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference match.
Mansfield 158, King Philip 166: Msf. scores — Cian Goulet 37, Hunter Tang 39, Ryan Doherty 41, Jordan Tavares; KP scores — Mike Matheson 39, Jared Curran 40.
Attleboro 167, Taunton 179: AHS scores — Brendany Raymond 38, Leo Lombardo 38, Parker Sackett 44, Matt Harbour 47.
Norton 270, Dedham 317: Norton scores — Jack McPartland 41, Sean Nichols 43, Nate daly 43, Aidan Ryan 45, Aidan Blake 46, Sean Cleary 52.
Bishop Feehan 179, Archbishop Williams 158: BF scores — Chad Correia 34 (41), Carol Pignato 39 (31), Jim Kannally 41 (28), Bryce MacIntosh 44 (24).
Sharon 160, Foxboro 167: Foxboro scores — Jack Watts 40, Lou Carangelo 41, Reese Curreri 42, Jack Rounds 44.
Dighton-Rehoboth 246, Somerset Berkley 289: D-R scores — Peter Torres 39, Sam Watts 40, Jordan Dietz 40, Ryan McCarthy 41, Andrew Machado 44.
Fairhaven 281, Seekonk 290: Seekonk scores — Gary Taraian 44, Zach Taraian 44. Evan Fasteson 44, Connor Fitzpatrick 45, Perry Biggs 52, Marcus Nadeau 57.
