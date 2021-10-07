NORTON — .

At the Hillside CC, senior Peter Torres shot a 5-over-par medalist round of 39 in leading Dighton-Rehoboth (8-2) to a 246-289 South Coast Conference victory over Somerset Berkley. The Falcons invade the Stone-E-Lea Golf Course Friday for a non-league match with Attleboro.

At the Pine Oaks CC, Tri-County (5-5) gained a 5-4 Mayflower League victory over Southeastern Regional. The Cougars took two points and the best ball out of the first group of Matt Brangiforte (40) and Brady O’Connor. Sean Wilcox (49) and Colin Gill (50) won their respective No. 3 and 6 matches. The Cougars next meet Norfolk Aggie Tuesday.

King Philip xxx, Mansfield xxx: KP scores — ; Msf. scores — .

Attleboro xxx, Taunton xxx: AHS scores — .

Norton xxx, Dedham xxx: Norton scores — .

Bishop Feehan xxx, Archbishop Williams xxx: BF scores — .

Foxboro xxx, Sharon xxx: Foxboro scores — .

Dighton-Rehoboth 246, Somerset Berkley 289: D-R scores — Peter Torres 39, Sam Watts 40, Jordan Dietz 40, Ryan McCarthy 41, Andrew Machado 44.

Fairhaven xxx, Seekonk xxx: Seekonk scores — .